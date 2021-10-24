Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $64.08 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 16,894.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683,897 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.26% of Clean Harbors worth $64,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $205,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.83. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

