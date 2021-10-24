Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

