Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.76

Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $4.01. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 1,110 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 706.96%. The company had revenue of $111.48 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

