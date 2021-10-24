thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.37

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $9.99. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 831 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. Research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp AG will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.