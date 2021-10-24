Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.62% of Quaker Chemical worth $68,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

KWR stock opened at $234.14 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average of $241.97.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

