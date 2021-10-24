Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.86% of Southwest Gas worth $72,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

SWX stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

