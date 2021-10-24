Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2,876.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,393 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,187,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

