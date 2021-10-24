JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $522.50

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.50 ($6.83) and traded as high as GBX 537 ($7.02). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 536 ($7.00), with a volume of 120,531 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £854.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a current ratio of 107.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 522.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 503.48.

About JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

