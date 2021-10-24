Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $4.98. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 299,097 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.96.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 474,377 shares of company stock worth $1,564,169. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 196,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.