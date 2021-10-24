Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Announce $4.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.15. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $13.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $15.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

