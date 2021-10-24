SAP’s (SAP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 4.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

