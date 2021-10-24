Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 408,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after purchasing an additional 722,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,252,000 after buying an additional 572,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,860,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,795,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,122,000 after buying an additional 822,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 30.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,424,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,065,000 after buying an additional 572,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

