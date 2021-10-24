Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XM has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.44.

XM stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.61. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

