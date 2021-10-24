Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,036 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Cryoport worth $47,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $77.62 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.