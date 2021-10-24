Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$65.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.
Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stantec by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Stantec by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stantec by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
