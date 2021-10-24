Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$65.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.89. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stantec by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Stantec by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stantec by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.