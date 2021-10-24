Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,400 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $33,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.43 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

