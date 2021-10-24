Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Territorial Bancorp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,139 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

