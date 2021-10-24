Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BGSF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BGSF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

BGSF Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

