-$0.35 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,908 shares of company stock worth $6,191,251. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $24,651,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.