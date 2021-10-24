-$0.35 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,908 shares of company stock worth $6,191,251. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after acquiring an additional 489,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,403,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $24,651,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $62.73 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

