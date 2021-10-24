MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of -138.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

