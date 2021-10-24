The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth about $43,988,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 311.2% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 112,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,081,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of SMG opened at $147.34 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $139.20 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.