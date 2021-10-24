MML Investors Services LLC Buys 26,739 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV opened at $72.50 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

