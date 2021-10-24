Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,775 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after purchasing an additional 361,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 348,185 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,745,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 307,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%.

