Prudential PLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

FDMO opened at $51.74 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75.

