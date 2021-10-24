Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 64,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $107.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

