Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $56.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target dropped by Argus from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.01.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,516 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

