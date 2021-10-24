Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 766,150 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,150 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.24% of Western Midstream Partners worth $21,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,321,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,370,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 359,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 155,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

WES opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 50.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

