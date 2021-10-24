Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $22.12 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Incyte were worth $22,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Incyte by 26.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 55,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

