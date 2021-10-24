Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $169.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average of $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $169.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

