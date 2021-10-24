Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $238,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $635,508.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,417.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 38,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 358,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $116.00 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.