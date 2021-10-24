Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $209.09 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day moving average is $196.92. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

