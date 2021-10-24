Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,862. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

