Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Holdings Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $217,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 448,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAXR opened at $29.35 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,935.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.