iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000.

Shares of IBMM stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01.

