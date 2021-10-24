Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.31.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $143.45 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.82.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

