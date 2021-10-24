M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,091 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after acquiring an additional 423,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after acquiring an additional 649,320 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

