Scotiabank Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$166.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

CNI opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.22. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

