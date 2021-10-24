Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $62.85 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 23,697.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $62,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $254.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.43 and its 200 day moving average is $208.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.71.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.