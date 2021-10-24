Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 482,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $59,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

