Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 300.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,591 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Workday worth $61,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 17.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Workday by 82.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 28.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Workday by 288.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $280.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $284.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.43.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

