Jefferies Financial Group Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $360.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $410.10.

NYSE RNG opened at $248.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.59 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $207.53 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at $49,190,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $2,532,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 194.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

