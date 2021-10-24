iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,094 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $153.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.73 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

