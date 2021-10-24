Zacks: Analysts Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million.

MSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,873. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth about $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth about $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth about $14,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Datto by 43.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 590,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the second quarter worth about $15,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MSP stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.