Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 302,400 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $29,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

