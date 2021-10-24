Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 112,400 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,120,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.08% of Gevo worth $29,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gevo by 6,081.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 330,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 667,928 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 3.18. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

