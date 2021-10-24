Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 173,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,022,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 706,884 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,404,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at $42,054,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at $39,222,000.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

PAX opened at $16.78 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $868.37 million and a PE ratio of 32.27.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.