Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 504.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FMC by 25.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 73.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

