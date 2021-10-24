BMO Capital Markets Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.53.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,371.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 502,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 468,302 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 104,486.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 93,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 92,993 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

