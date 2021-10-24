One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,776 shares of company stock worth $785,774. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.04.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

