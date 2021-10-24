Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,822 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $13,831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 180,929 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

